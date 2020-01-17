Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural firefighters work to control a blaze near the Sunshine Coast motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
Rural firefighters work to control a blaze near the Sunshine Coast motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Fireys slam parade as a ‘lot of bulls---’

by Chris Clarke
17th Jan 2020 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S firefighter's union has called plans for a ticker-tape parade in their honour a "waste" of money, which "goes against the grain" of what firefighting is all about.

The concept has also been slammed by some firefighters on the ground who called the Brisbane City Council's plan "a publicity stunt", because they "didn't fight any f------- fires" compared to their counterparts interstate.

The council announced on Thursday they would likely honour about 700 firefighters, volunteers, service personnel and wildlife carers involved in battling several major bushfires across the state in recent months.

Firefighters worked to control the blaze near the Sunshine Motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
Firefighters worked to control the blaze near the Sunshine Motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard

One of those heroes - who is yet to be named - will also be handed the keys to the city, in what would be the first ticker-tape parade through the city since the Commonwealth Games athletes were honoured in 2018.

But the idea was lambasted by firefighters, including United Firefighter's Union Queensland general secretary John Oliver, who said it missed the mark.

"I don't think professional firefighters would like to be ticketed around at some sort of parade, it goes against the grain of what they do. They don't like the fuss," Mr Oliver told The Courier-Mail.

"We'd rather see the money spent on preventive outcomes like upgrading water hydrants and other equipment rather than see taxpayer's money wasted on a parade."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced the ticker-tape parade on Thursday.
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced the ticker-tape parade on Thursday.

Firefighters west of Brisbane yesterday said they felt the council's gesture was "a publicity stunt". Another called it "a joke".

"We didn't fight any f------ fires - all we did was drive along the side of the road and put out spot fires," one firefighter said.

"It's a lot of f------ bulls---. It's a publicity stunt."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the parade would run through the city centre and end at King George Square.

He said it was an opportunity to "publicly thank our courageous firefighters".

"We have volunteer firefighters, some of whom have dropped everything and left families and jobs behind to fight these fires interstate and across the southeast in the past few months," he said at the time of the announcement.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane bush fires ticker-tape parade tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Capricornia

        News Residents are urged to prepare for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

        Ergon’s plan to keep Boyne Valley connected

        premium_icon Ergon’s plan to keep Boyne Valley connected

        News A small change to five power poles in the Boyne Valley is set to make a huge...

        Surf club upgrades already making a difference

        premium_icon Surf club upgrades already making a difference

        News A POPULAR surf club has undergone renovations in an effort to appeal to more...