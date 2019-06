There are reports of a building on fire at Raglan Station Road, Raglan

UPDATE 4.24pm: QFES crews have been asked to stand down after it was revealed there was no fire at Raglan.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a building on fire at Raglan Station Road, Raglan.

Unconfirmed reports state the fire is located at a church building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 4pm.

