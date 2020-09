Two crews are on scene at a vegetation fire at Thangool

2.41PM:

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews, one urban and the other rural, were called to Thompsons Lane at 2.13pm today.

She said the fire was under control due to a quick response from crews.