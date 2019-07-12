Fireys rescue possum-friendly dog

A possum-friendly dog has been rescued after Acacia Ridge firemen saved the day in early hours of the morning.

Acacia Ridge QFES rescued Axel the dog after he found stuck in a large mango tree. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

The Acacia Ridge B Shift Crew were called to action at 4.50am this morning after a small dog named Axel found himself trapped in a large mango tree on Hodel Street.

The firemen used an extension ladder, as well as luring Axel down with some 'Scooby Snacks' to complete the rescue, which lasted roughly fifteen minutes.

A few cuts and scrapes due to rough bark were the only injuries seen on Axel.

While it may seem unlikely for a dog, rather than their feline foes to be climbing trees, the owner insisted that Axel does this quite often.

Possums seem to be the incentive for the adventurous canine, and the possum involved on this particular morning was said to be unharmed, although a little shaken up.