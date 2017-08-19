25°
News

'Perfect storm of conditions' marks the start of bushfire season

Sarah Steger
| 19th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
QFRS Gladstone Fire Station firefighter John Lanzon.
QFRS Gladstone Fire Station firefighter John Lanzon. Sarah Steger

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE bushfire season may have officially started on August 1, but the date alone is not a true indication of the increased number of fires expected at this time of year.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Simon Pearson yesterday told The Observer the start of the bushfire season was actually marked by distinct weather patterns making the likelihood of bushfires greater.

"A week ago there was an increase in the number of fires and we can put that down to low rain, high temperatures for this time of year and low humidity," he said.

QFRS officer Pearson said among the grass fires seen most recently, three of them burned near Red Rover Rd, Agnes Water and Raglan.

"There's no real rhyme or reason for how many fires we see in one day or week, unless you've got someone running around lighting them, which happens from time to time," he said.

Though the season has officially started and fireys are preparing for the onslaught, in the past three years the number of Gladstone has decreased.

 

Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office.
Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office. Sarah Steger

From 2014-2015 QFES recorded a total of 216 total landscape fires in Gladstone's surrounding areas and farmland compared to the 154 recorded in 2016-2017.

Following a similar pattern was the number of bushfires directly in Gladstone, with 131 incidents between August 2014 and March 2015 and only 111 in 2016-2017.

"They've been doing more hazard reduction in the off season so the drop is definitely noticeable to us," officer Pearson said.

Of the same mind was Acting Inspector of the Gladstone Rural Fire Service Chris Artiemiew.

"It's probably the same as last year, where we start to see an increase in fires with the change in season ... grass is drying out making it easy to light by any amount of sparks, but the proactive approach has been paying off," he said.

Act Insp Artiemiew said more back-burning in the off-season as well as educating the public on what fires are capable are reasons for the gradual drop in bushfire instances in and around Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bushfire season qfes qfrs qrfs

Family's precious gift in honour of heartbreaking loss

Family's precious gift in honour of heartbreaking loss

Cradled in their arms, their first daughter Layney died 18 minutes after she was born premature at 10pm on December 20, 2012.

'Captured, shackled': Bird dies from shocking animal cruelty

A small finch was found in Tannum Sands with his feet shackled together with cable ties in a fatal animal cruelty case.

Animal cruelty case leaves residents shocked.

GALLERY: Vietnam War veterans reminisce on fallen mates

LEST WE FORGET: Vietnam Veterans Day - Anzac Park, Gladstone - August 18, 2017.

GLADSTONE remembers and honours Vietnam War veterans.

How to prepare in the light of bushfire season

Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office.

The dos and don'ts of bushfire season.

Local Partners

It's on again for seniors, starting this weekend

Seniors week offers a plethora of activities no matter what your preference.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Proud history on display at 90th birthday

TREASURES: Branch president Pauline Dahl with documents from the 1920s and 1930s stored in the branch's archives.

Miriam Vale-Bororen CWA celebrates its 90th birthday.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $154,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry