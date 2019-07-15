Fireys on the scene of grass fire at Colosseum

Fire crews are monitoring a grass fire burning near Forestry Road in Colosseum

Fire crews are monitoring a grass fire burning near Forestry Road in Colosseum Emma Murray

FIRE crews are monitoring a grass fire burning near Forestry Road in Colosseum.

It broke out yesterday and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby areas, including Bororen and Miriam Vale, may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

The haze is also affecting the Bruce Highway, with drivers asked to drive to the conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threa,t they are advised to call 000 immediately.