Emergency Services, QFES, Fire, Fire truck, Fire & Rescue Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Firey's face burnt while trying to save a home

15th Dec 2019 10:48 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
A FEMALE firefighter was taken to hospital and treated for burns to her face after she was injured extinguishing a Dirranbandi house fire last night. 

The burns were the result of radiant heat. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called the blaze shortly before 10pm, Saturday night. 

A QFES spokeswoman said officers had the scene under control by midnight but were unable to save the dwelling.

Three neighbouring homes sustained minor damage from the fire. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a second patient, the home owner, for smoke inhalation.

