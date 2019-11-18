Fireys capture rescue of koalas from fire’s fury

FIRIES have gone the extra mile and rescued two koalas from a fast-approaching bushfire burning in the Southern Downs last night.

Brisbane-based firefighter Lester Miles was en route to the Spicers Peak Lodge in Maryvale when he spotted a couple of koalas fleeing their burning habitat.

Mr Miles said the fire was surrounding the koalas and they would have definitely been burnt if they hadn't been spotted.

"They had nowhere to go, there was fire all around them," he said.

"Coming up through there we pretty much had to go through the fire itself, there were a lot of trees falling over."

Firefighters rescue a koala from a bushfire in Spicers Gap. Photo: Lester Miles.

The firefighters were on their way to relieve the day shift crews fighting a blaze that has been burning for more than a week at Spices Gap when they rescued two koalas.

"The one sitting on the side of the road they were able to grab straight away," he said.

"We put him in the back of the truck in a blanket and gave him some water.

"The second one put up a bit of a fight getting out of the tree, but once he was out he was fine as well."

The firies took the koalas up to the retreat to look after them and give them some water before they were taken to Maryvale Fire Station to be picked up by wildlife rescue.

Both koalas has suffered minimal injuries and are recovering with a registered carer in Towoomba.