Crews were called to Biloela.

Crews were called to Biloela.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a rubbish fire in Biloela on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to Don Street at 6.55pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a small fire was located in the backyard.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was smouldering when crews arrived.

She said crews dampened the fire and left the fire in the hands of the homeowners at 7.01pm.