Fireworks to send 2019 off with a bang

FIREWORKS are set to send 2019 off with a bang as they light up the Gladstone skyline this New Year’s Eve.

Residents raised concern about the fireworks continuing when the region is in a fire ban.

Gladstone Regional Council posted in their NYE Party page confirming the fireworks would go ahead unless the fire ban changed.

“If between now and New Year’s Eve the fire ban is increased to a state of emergency, the fireworks will be cancelled,” the post said.

“All other elements of the event will proceed as planned.”

The event at Memorial Park will be the first New Year’s Eve event run by the council since 1999.