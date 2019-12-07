Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house fire has sparked a fast-moving grass fire near Bundamba.
A house fire has sparked a fast-moving grass fire near Bundamba.
News

Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

by Patrick Billings, AAP
7th Dec 2019 6:37 PM

CHAOTIC scenes are playing out in Ipswich after a house fire sparked a fast-moving bushfire and forced the evacuation of local residents.

The fire broke out in the home in Bundamba, near Ipswich, just past 11am before spreading into surrounding shrubs.

The fast-moving fire has raced through Bundamba. Picture: Rob Williams
The fast-moving fire has raced through Bundamba. Picture: Rob Williams

Fireworks also exploded when the bushfire reached a shipping container on Hanlon St.

Landowner Craig Stevenson said he rents an area of the Bundamba property to fireworks company Skylighter FireworX.

"I don't know how many fireworks he had stored, but it would have been a lot fuller than usual with so many fireworks cancelled," Mr Stevenson said.

"Lucky there was so many emergency services on scene already.

"The firefighters got the fire out quickly."

 

 

 

Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl said today's conditions were a "firefighter's nightmare".

"It's extremely testing, we were waiting for this we knew it was going to be bad," he said.

"Hot dry and windy, a firefighter's nightmare.

"It's a really testing day for us especially in Ipswich, Gatton, Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

"It's not over yet we've got the whole afternoon and night to go."

The fire has eased however spot fires remain a concern for authorities.

 

 

Residents on White St in Bundamba have been told to evacuate on Saturday. Picture: Rob Williams
Residents on White St in Bundamba have been told to evacuate on Saturday. Picture: Rob Williams

 

Earlier, the unpredictable fire was travelling in a northerly direction from White St towards the Warrego Hwy, Bundamba.

The fire is racing through grassland bordered by properties.

Police declared an emergency situation for the area bound by Keith St to Bognuda St and Nelson St to the Bremer River and Warrego Highway.

Residents south of Bremer River should head towards Ipswich and residents north of the river should head to the northern side of the Warrego Highway.

Fire crews and air support are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Two patients are being treated for minor smoke inhalation and another for heat related symptoms.

 

 

The bushfire warning level is leave immediately.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

 

bundamba fire fireworks residents

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Christmas spirit in Gladstone

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Christmas spirit in Gladstone

        News There was barely a spare seat at the Gladstone Marina on Friday night for the Mayor’s Christmas Carols. Did we spot you there?

        How Toolooa State High keeps improving

        premium_icon How Toolooa State High keeps improving

        News Toolooa State High School is one of two schools to top the most improved list of...

        Heron Island’s ‘wow’ factor recognised

        premium_icon Heron Island’s ‘wow’ factor recognised

        News Flight Centre Australia’s data-backed top 50 list also included a safari in Sri...

        Wurdong Heights property a ‘rare commodity’

        premium_icon Wurdong Heights property a ‘rare commodity’

        News To live with extended family or to rent one house out and live in the other? The...