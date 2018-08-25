Menu
News

FIREWATCH: Aldoga bushfire causing smoke, traffic delays

Andrew Thorpe
by
25th Aug 2018 1:44 PM

A SMOKE warning has been issued for people living near Aldoga after a large grass fire broke out beside Aldoga Rd this morning.

The fire started at about 9.30am and firefighters do not believe it is posing any risk to property.

Rural firefighters have joined units from Gladstone Fire Station to combat the blaze, and a water bomber has reportedly been called in.

Roads around the fire remain open, though drivers on Mount Larcom Yarwun Rd have reported significant delays.

A QFES statement released late this morning warned Aldoga residents would be affected by a smoky haze throughout the day.

Those residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and, if they are suffering from a respiratory condition, to keep medications close by.

Anyone concerned their property may be under threat is advised to all Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

WARNING: A bushfire at Aldoga has caused a large amount of smoke.
WARNING: A bushfire at Aldoga has caused a large amount of smoke. Contributed

Gladstone Observer

