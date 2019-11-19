Menu
A FIRE is burning within containment lines at Glen Eden. (PHOTO: Zackary Stereff)
News

FIRES: Update around Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Nov 2019 11:17 AM

GLEN EDEN

11.10AM: MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning on Gladstone-Benaraby Road at Glen Eden.

The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Heavy smoke may affect the area over the coming days.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

 

LOWMEAD

8.10AM: AFTER escaping containment lines overnight crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Lowmead Road, Lowmead.

The fire is now burning safely within containment lines and is posing no direct threat to property at this time.

Fire crews will remain on scene strengthening containment lines throughout the day.

Smoke may affect the area.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.

