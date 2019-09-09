UPDATE: Evacuation centre open in Yamba

FIRE: An emergency warning is in place for the Shark Creek blaze.

UPDATE 2PM: AN EVACUATION centre is open at Yamba Bowling Club for people impacted by the Shark Creek blaze.

If you have evacuated you can visit the bowling club at 44 Wooli St, Yamba.

To let people know you are safe you can also register your details with Register Find Reunite here.

Strong winds are causing extremely difficult conditions for firefighters to contain the Shark Creek fire.

The blaze is burning in coastal bushland south of Maclean and Yamba. Residents should avoid the area, monitor conditions and be ready to seek shelter if the fire impacts your location.

For the latest information visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me App. In an emergency call 000. Follow directions of firefighters on the ground.

UPDATE 1PM: THE immediate threat for Gulmarrad has eased but residents in Gulmarrad and Yamba should monitor the situation and be prepared should fire threaten.

Gulmarrad Public School students and staff have been evacuated to Maclean Public School. The NSW Department of Education has confirmed all students and staff are safe.

Police road blocks are now in place along Angourie Rd. The road is closed between Yamba Rd and Angourie township. Reports from Live Traffic NSW indicate only local residents will be allowed access.

Firefighters are working to hold the blaze south of Angourie but are up against very strong gusts.

Helicopter at Shark Creek:

UPDATE 12.30PM: A 737 Large Aerial Tanker is doing laps of Wooloweyah as the fire danger has been elevated to an emergency warning.

Residents at Angourie, Wooloweyah and Gulmarrad have been told to prepare their properties, it is now too late to leave.

If residents do leave they will not be permitted back in until the danger has passed.

LAT at Shark Creek :



UPDATE 12PM: AN emergency warning has been issued for a fire burning in the Yuraygir National Park, south of Yamba. The fire is out of control and is fast moving.

The fire is burning in the Yuraygir National Park. Strong winds are fanning the fire towards Angourie and Wooleweyah. Spot fires are starting ahead of the main fire front. If you are in this area, you are at risk.

Fire is also burning towards Gulmarrad. Firefighters are working to protect homes in the area.

If you are in the areas of Wooloweyah or Angourie, seek shelter as the fire impacts. It is too late to leave. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Shark Creek 2 (Clarence Valley LGA) Emergency Warning issued for Wooloweyah & Angourie, & Gulmarrad. Fire activity is increasing, seek shelter as fire impacts. It is too late to leave. #nswrfs #nswfires #alerthttps://t.co/VoVEpHNQ51 pic.twitter.com/U0vdxifdBw — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 9, 2019

If you are in the area of Gulmarrad, seek shelter as the fire impacts. It is too late to leave. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the area of Yamba, monitor conditions and ensure you know what you will do if the fire threatens.

In an emergency call 000. Follow directions of firefighters on the ground.

UPDATE 11AM: RESIDENTS in Angourie and Wooloweyah are urged to enact their bushfire survival plan now.

RFS incident controller Ian Smith said the fire was heading towards the villages and the fire front could hit by 2pm.

Fire crews will be undertaking backburning operations at the back of the villages in the next couple of hours.

Watch&Act: Shark Creek 2 (Clarence Valley LGA): Fire activity has increased at the Shark Creek fire in the Clarence Valley. People in areas of Wooloweyah, Angourie & Yamba should monitor conditions for smoke & embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens. #NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/RmKmzGvVRr — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 9, 2019

UPDATE 10.30AM: BROOMS Head Rd between Platers Rd and Sandon Rivers Rd is closed.

The road is closed in both directions due to the fires blazing the area.

Get the latest traffic updates at Live Traffic NSW.

CLOSED: Brooms Head Rd is closed.

UPDATE 9.30AM: THE blaze at Shark Creek has again been upgraded to watch and act as strong winds expected today will make conditions worse.

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction and has crossed Brooms Head Road.

Firefighters will continue working today to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines ahead of the strongest gusts expected to hit this evening.

WATCH AND ACT: Residents in the area should enact their bushfire survival plan now RFS

Brooms Head Rd remains open with traffic changes in place. Residents should keep updated as roads may close with little warning.

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor conditions for smoke and embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens.

Homes can offer safety. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

Five homes are now confirmed destroyed by last week's NSW bush fires. Firefighters have saved more than 200 others directly threatened. #NSWRFS Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their inspections today. https://t.co/xD84x5UALy pic.twitter.com/pal4AtYaWV — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 8, 2019

UPDATE 9AM: FIRE crews that worked through the night at Shark Creek have been replaced by new teams this morning.

A senior firefighter at the RFS Ulmarra Fire Control Centre said crews will be working to prevent the fire front from reaching Lake Arragan south of Angourie today. Aircraft have been brought in to help contain the fire.

Residents near Angourie and Wooloweyah should have a bushfire survival plan and know what to do in case fire threatens.

Yesterday, fires were blazing near Gulmarrad, read how quick action stopped another spreading through Maclean.

Community spirit burns bright with Gulmarrad RFS overwhelmed with donations from residents of food and supplies.

Brooms Head Rd remains closed. Further south, Tyringham Rd and Armidale Rd between Wirri Rd and Waterfall Way are both closed due to the blaze near Ebor. Visit Live Traffic NSW for the latest updates.

EARLIER: WITH multiple fires burning throughout the Clarence Valley, here is the update from Fires Near Me as to what each fire is doing across the region.

SHARK CREEK FIRE- ADVICE

A bush fire is burning in the Shark Creek area. The fire is currently 3,600 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards Brooms Head Road in Taloumbi.

Conditions have eased into the evening. Firefighters will continue working overnight to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines.

Brooms Head Road is remains closed. Stay up to date with Live Traffic.

Advice

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor conditions for smoke and embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens.

Homes can offer safety. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

BEES NEST FIRE- WATCH AND ACT

A bush fire is burning north of Ebor. The fire is currently more than 61,380 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Ebor, on multiple fronts.

The fire has impacted Armidale Road and Tyringham Road, in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

A large spot fire is also burning in the Muldiva State Forest, burning towards Tyringham Road, in the Bostobrick area.

Firefighters have continued working overnight with landholders to protect isolated properties in the area. A number of tactical backburns have been conducted to protect properties using dry firefighting techniques.

Strong winds are expected over the coming days. This will make it difficult to control the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads. Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Community Meetings

The following community information meetings are scheduled for Monday. Details of any further meetings will be updated here.

1000-1100hrs at 9A Armidale Road, Ebor

1300-1400hrs at Tyringham Rural Fire Station - 8436 Armidale Road, Tyringham

1500-1600hrs at Dorrigo Showground - 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo

Other Information

An evacuation centre is open at Dorrigo Showground at 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo.

Smoke from this fire may be affecting the areas of Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

FOLEYS RD, BOM BOM- ADVICE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: 150 Foleys Rd, Bom Bom, NSW 2460

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

BUNGAWALBIN WHIPORIE RD, WHIPORIE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Whiporie, NSW 2469

COUNCIL AREA: Richmond Valley

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

SIZE: 35 ha