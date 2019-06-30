Menu
Offbeat

Meaty misunderstanding causes false alarm for fire fighters

30th Jun 2019 11:28 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM

UPDATE: A reported fire at a Toowoomba butcher shop has been determined as smoking meats.

A concerned passer-by reported to emergency services smoke was seen coming from Meat at Shane's at the Wilsonton Heights Plaza about 11.20am.

Firefighters forced entry into the premises to investigate the incident and determined meats were being smoke inside the store.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a butcher shop on fire in Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest a fire has broken out at Meat at Shane's in Wilsonton Heights.

The shop is located in the Wilsonton Heights Plaza, at the corner of Hogg and Tor Sts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported about 11.20am.

