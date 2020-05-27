Menu
QFES attended the scene of a structure fire overnight.
Firefighters rescue resident in building blaze

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th May 2020 8:24 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have rescued residents by removing them from rooms while fires broke out around a property last night.

A QFES spokesman said two crews attended a Rollo St, Gladstone Central address at 11.37pm where they found a property with smoke and fire in one room.

He said crews helped remove one person from the room and found another fire in another room.

That fire was out by 11.40pm but the room became smoke logged.

A firefighter conducted first aid on a person while they awaited paramedics and found a small fire in another room.

At one stage a person was confirmed missing however they were later located.

Queensland Ambulance attended the scene about 11.50pm.

The two firefighters continued to search the two storey building and had the fire under control and extinguished by 11.55pm.

They ventilated the structure and did atmospheric testing before leaving the scene.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident and there was no major property damage.

