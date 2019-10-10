Firefighters remember the fallen

IN HONOUR: Steve Smith acting assistant commissioner for the central region addresses Gladstone firefighters at the Fire Fighters Remembrance Day ceremony.

IN HONOUR: Steve Smith acting assistant commissioner for the central region addresses Gladstone firefighters at the Fire Fighters Remembrance Day ceremony.

FIREFIGHTERS in Gladstone gathered at the fire station this morning to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues.

The central region ceremony was hosted by Gladstone Inspector Noel King and was joined by acting chief superintendent Steve Smith.

Mr Smith said the day was significant to both current and past firefighters and the community.

Since 1877, 53 firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“QFES if a big community, we band together at this time of year and remember the whole community,” Mr Smith said.

Flags were flown at half-mast to honour the fallen colleagues.

“Firefighting is a dangerous business and we’ve got to make sure what we do is safe and we prioritise the safety of our people at all times,” Mr Smith said.