Firefighters prepare for action as tensions rise with bosses

Airservices launched its fire and rescue service at the Gladstone Airport in August, 2014.

GLADSTONE aviation firefighters could refuse to wear their uniform or attend work meetings as tensions heat up with employer Air Services Australia.

After ten months of failed negotiations for a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement, workers will vote whether they support taking industrial action.

The ballot vote, lodged by United Firefighters Union of Australia this month to the Fair Work Commission, follows the rejection of three new workplace agreement proposals put forward by the company.

The industrial action ranges from bans on making telephone calls, administration duties and not wearing uniforms.

The union's aviation branch secretary Henry Lawrence said it would not compromise public safety or impact on the fire-fighter's ability to respond to emergencies.

He said the union was fighting for the company to have more consultation with employees in regards to the purchase of safety equipment and other workplace needs.

"We don't want to run the organisation, but our members have knowledge and expertise when it comes to the equipment and protective clothing that's needed," he said.

The 16 firefighters based at Gladstone Airport will be involved in the nationwide ballot vote.

An Airservices spokesperson said the ballot vote for protected industrial action was a "surprising" move because both the company and the union were meeting for two days in Brisbane for negotiations.

"However, Airservices remains committed to continuing negotiations in order to have a new EA ready for staff to vote on as soon as possible, so any pay rise it contains is passed on in a timely fashion," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the latest rejected offer maintained current allowances and no "substantive" changes to rostering and overtime conditions.