Two crews are on the scene at a fire at Glen Eden.
Firefighters on scene at Glen Eden blaze

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Aug 2020 3:40 PM
BREAKING: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire at Glen Eden.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on the way to reports of a fire on Glen Eden Drive which came in about 3.43pm.

“Crews are responding to reports of a fire on Glen Eden Driver near Gladstone Benaraby Road,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have two crews responding at the moment.”

Initial reports indicated firefighters at the scene were dampening down hot spots.

The fire was reported by a member of the public.

Smoke can be smelt in the air at South Gladstone.

A report from the scene said the fire was two metres by three metres in size.

More to come.

