Gladstone Fire Station. Picture Rodney Stevens
Firefighters called out to barbecue fires at Tannum Sands

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 7:25 AM
Gladstone firefighters were called to a barbecue fire at Tannum Sands on Sunday night.

One firefighter crew were called to Canoe Point Rd at 7.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two barbecues were on fire when crews arrived.

The QFES spokeswoman said one barbecue had embers burning, and the other had three logs burning.

“There were a couple of barbecues left smouldering that hadn’t been completely extinguished,” she said.

Crews extinguished the fire in 10 minutes and left at 7.35pm.

barbecue fire gladstone fire station tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

