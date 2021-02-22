Firefighters called out to barbecue fires at Tannum Sands

Gladstone firefighters were called to a barbecue fire at Tannum Sands on Sunday night.

One firefighter crew were called to Canoe Point Rd at 7.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two barbecues were on fire when crews arrived.

The QFES spokeswoman said one barbecue had embers burning, and the other had three logs burning.

“There were a couple of barbecues left smouldering that hadn’t been completely extinguished,” she said.

Crews extinguished the fire in 10 minutes and left at 7.35pm.