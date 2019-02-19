Menu
Fire crews are battling a blaze near Targinnie.
Firefighters battling Targinnie vegetation fire

Mark Zita
by
19th Feb 2019 2:20 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a vegetation fire at Targinnie which broke out earlier today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued an advisory notice shortly after 2pm, warning residents of smoke in the area from the fire.

Multiple crews are on the scene of the fire near Landing Road.

QFES said no properties are currently under threat, and crews are working to contain the blaze.

However, nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze this afternoon and are asked to close windows and doors.

People who suffer from a respiratory condition are asked to keep medications near by.

Motorists in the area are also asked to drive to the conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

