Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has caught fire following a crash on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough.
A car has caught fire following a crash on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough.
Breaking

Lengthy delays expected after car fire on major road

Eden Boyd
9th Jul 2020 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM: 

A car fire is now under control following a two-vehicle crash on Steve Irwin Way in Landsborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had left the scene after the vehicle caught alight at about 12.20pm. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the nose-to-tail collision was attended by police, but was only minor.

Delays are expected in the area. 

EARLIER: 

Firefighters have rushed to a major road on the Sunshine Coast after a car caught fire following a crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had been called to the crash on Steve Irwin Way at Landsborough just before 12.20pm.

She said the vehicle was "well-involved" in fire when the crew arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all passengers had been assessed, with no injuries sustained from the collision.

It is understood the crash has affected both lanes of Steve Irwin Way.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

car firesunshine coast breaking news steve irwin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Premier’s post-COVID plan will help Gladstone residents

        premium_icon How Premier’s post-COVID plan will help Gladstone residents

        Politics “This is all part of our $6 billion economic recovery plan,” Queensland Government spokeswoman.

        • 9th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        60 JOBS: COVID works for Queensland projects announced

        premium_icon 60 JOBS: COVID works for Queensland projects announced

        News SIXTY local jobs will be created or supported as a result of the Queensland...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:48 PM
        Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

        premium_icon Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

        Crime Police found a fist-sized hole in the door when they arrived at the scene.

        Free counselling as devastating impact of COVID-19 emerges

        premium_icon Free counselling as devastating impact of COVID-19 emerges

        News It is easy to feel mentally fatigued. That is where free counselling courtesy of...