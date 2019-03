FIRE: Firefighters were called to a house fire in Blackstone.

FIREFIGHTERS have brought a house fire at Blackstone under control this afternoon.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Eric Street property at the moment tending to the blaze.

A QFES spokeswoman said the house was "well involved" when crews arrived and the roof had collapsed.

Everybody from the home was accounted for.