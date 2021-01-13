Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

by SAM FLANAGAN
13th Jan 2021 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A frightening carjacking has transpired in Townsville this morning, with the offender possessing a firearm before fleeing in man's car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident occurred around 4.15am at the Night Owl on Hugh St, Currajong.

The spokesman said a man was sitting in his vehicle when a motorbike came up beside him.

It's believed a person on the motorbike had a firearm sitting in their lap and requested the keys to the man's a car, a 2005 green Ford Falcon sedan.

The driver of the Falcon handed over the keys and exited the vehicle.

It's believed a third car, a Toyota LandCruiser, then arrived at the scene before all three vehicles fled together along Hugh St.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

More Stories

armed crime. guns car jacking crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Alert for fake Woolworths scam

      Alert for fake Woolworths scam
      • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Man, 35, charged over Boxing Day house fire

        Premium Content Man, 35, charged over Boxing Day house fire

        Crime One man was taken to hospital on the day following the Calliope fire.

        Victim identified in firey camper van fatality

        Premium Content Victim identified in firey camper van fatality

        News Police are in talks with German consulates following the tragedy.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        Brisbane to Gladstone back on with new major sponsor

        Premium Content Brisbane to Gladstone back on with new major sponsor

        Sport A new sponsor will have the naming rights for the B2G for at least the next three...