FIRE WARNING: Road closed, 11 crews on scene at Yarwun fire

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fires have been contained and are posing no threat to property at this time. David Nielsen

UPDATE 2PM TODAY: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued an alert regarding a bush fire burning at Yarwun this afternoon.

A QFES spokesman said the fire warning had been upgraded to 'Advice' meaning residents in the area must keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes

There are 11 fire-fighting crews on scene and two more crews have been requested.

As of 2.10pm today the bush fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Gladstone Mount Larcom Road towards Serrant Road, Yarwun.

Gladstone Mount Larcom Road is currently closed to traffic.

A QFES spokesman people in the area would be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

• Visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS will continue to battle blazes across the Gladstone region today with almost 60 fires burning across the state.

A blaze at Mount Larcom has burning for five days along Popenia Rd, for two days along Aquarius Ave at Calliope and for three days on Mckenna Rd at Burua.

There is also a grass fire along Norton Rd at Boyne Valley and at Yarwun on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fires have been contained and are posing no threat to property at this time.

"Multiple firefighters will work to strengthen containment lines throughout the day," the spokesman said.

"Smoke may affect Mount Larcom, Boyne Island, Gladstone and surrounds, including the Bruce Highway and the Old Bruce Hwy.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

718 Popenia Rd, Mount Larcom

Vehicles on scene: 8.

Vehicles on route: 1.

Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd, Yarwun

Vehicles on scene: 5.

Vehicles on route: 5.

71 Aquarius Ave at River Ranch, Calliope

Vehicles on scene: 1.

Mckenna Rd, Burua

No vehicles on scene.

Norton Rd at Boyne Valley

No vehicles on scene.