FIRE UPDATE: Three homes lost, firefighters in hospital

UPDATE 11:55AM:

A QFES spokeswoman said firefighters will work to strengthen and contain fire lines.

"Firefighters will strengthen containment lines at Lowmead Rd and John Clifford Way," she said.

She said water bombing will be used in the area throughout the day.

She said eight crews will be in the Lowmead area.

EARLIER 11:16AM:



MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett said three homes have been lost in the Lowmead and Mount Maria fire - two last night and one on Monday.

He said firefighters were taken to hospital last night, one with burns, but not life-threatening injuries.

There are 10 to 15 trucks on the way from Brisbane to assist fire fighting efforts today.

The Lowmead bushfire warning level changed overnight from 'leave now' to 'prepare to leave'.

QFES advises bushfire conditions at Mount Maria could get worse.

Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan and be prepared to leave the area if situation gets worse.

Bushfires at Tableland Road/Cross Road and Cross Road/Whytallabah Road/Hills Road have a warning level of 'advice'.

Lowmead Road remains closed at John Clifford Way and Tableland Road.

Tableland Road remains closed at Hills Road and Cross Road.

Those residents who previously left the area are not allowed to return yet.

Local residents can still access Baffle Creek, Agnes Water and Bundaberg.