Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

FIRE UPDATE: One blaze extinguished as another starts

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS extinguished one fire at Lowmead today but the hard work was far from over because another fire started at Rosedale.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today.

Gladstone Incident Control officer Judy Ferrari said the bushfire at Colosseum, which has been burning for 14 days, has devastated 6500 hectres.

Ms Ferrari said the Colosseum bushfire has small pockets of land which is inaccessible.

“Crews are unable to get to it, but we are working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife to contain the fires,” she said.

QFES Inspector Robert Smith said operations had been mindful of wildlife.

“We’ve made sure there is always an escape for animals,” Mr Smith said.

He said at this stage fires in the region do not pose any threats to properties.

If you or your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        Business More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. DON'T MISS OUR SPECIAL SUMMER OFFER

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

        News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend.

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...