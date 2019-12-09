FIRE UPDATE: One blaze extinguished as another starts

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

FIREFIGHTERS extinguished one fire at Lowmead today but the hard work was far from over because another fire started at Rosedale.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended bushfires at Colosseum, Builyan, Lowmead and Rosedale today.

Gladstone Incident Control officer Judy Ferrari said the bushfire at Colosseum, which has been burning for 14 days, has devastated 6500 hectres.

Ms Ferrari said the Colosseum bushfire has small pockets of land which is inaccessible.

“Crews are unable to get to it, but we are working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife to contain the fires,” she said.



QFES Inspector Robert Smith said operations had been mindful of wildlife.

“We’ve made sure there is always an escape for animals,” Mr Smith said.

He said at this stage fires in the region do not pose any threats to properties.

If you or your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.