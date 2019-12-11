Menu
Firefighters worked tirelessly on five fires in the region today. File photo.
FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

Eilish Massie
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services continued to monitor bushfires at Colosseum, Lowmead, Builyan, Rosedale and Boyne Valley.

A QPWS spokesperson said rangers used dozers to create containment lines for a fire at Dawes National Park at the Boyne Valley.

“Three neighbouring landowners worked with QPWS rangers to contain the fire,” he said.

The fire were not a threat to properties.

With fire danger ratings remaining high for the rest of the week, a fire ban is in place until December 20.

