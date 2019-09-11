FIRE UPDATE: 6 grass fires burning across region

SIX grass fires are currently burning across the Gladstone region as the state battles worsening bushfire conditions.

Two fires at Callemondah - one along Meegan Rd and another at Red Rover and Bensted Rd is affecting residents and motorists in the area and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging residents to drive with caution.

The fires are not threatening any properties at this stage.

Fire crews are also working on a fire along Aerodrome Rd at Clinton which has been burning since Monday.

This fire, and the blaze on Meegan Rd are being investigated under suspicions they were deliberately lit.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters have contained the blaze and will be conducting backburning operations this afternoon.

"Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," the spokesman said.

Crews are on scene of a bushfire along Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd and Landing Rd at Yarwun.

Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd is now open but firefighters will continue to monitor the road conditions throughout the day.

Fire crews are also working at the scene of a fire along Popenia Rd at Mount Larcom.

The blaze has been burning for the past seven days and the QFES spokesman said it had been contained.

Smoke may affect Mount Larcom, Boyne Island, Gladstone and surrounds, including the Bruce Highway.

Residents may also be affected by smoke in Barney Point caused by a grassfire near Wood St.

Residents are urged to call triple 0 if they believe their property is under threat of fire.