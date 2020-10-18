FIRE UP: Servo tantrum leads to fine in Biloela court

A TANTRUM which involved a smashed beer bottle led to a man’s arrest in early August, a court heard.

Laurence Joseph Craig Spark was dialled in to Biloela Magistrates Court via videolink from a correctional centre on Wednesday morning.

He pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance as Prosecutor Madison Kurtz read the facts of the matter aloud.

At 6.10pm on August 13 an off-duty police officer was on the Dawson Highway when he saw Spark hurling abuse at a service station’s staff members.

A court heard Spark threw a beer bottle which smashed across the concrete before walking off.

A short time later police located Spark at a nearby caravan park which led to a physical altercation where he was arrested.

He apologised to officers for his actions that night.

Prosecutor Kertz said Spark had a two-page criminal history, however, had no like offences to the one he faced on Wednesday.

Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale said she assumed Spark was alcohol affected at the time of offending.

“You don’t want to carry out this silly behaviour,” Magistrate Beckinsale.

“You are someone that your (criminal) history is ramping up and could find yourself serving terms of imprisonment for a lot more minor charges (sic) than other people might.”

Given an early plea of guilty and lack of similar convictions, Magistrate Beckinsale fined Spark $250 and a conviction was recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court:

- ‘Aussies are baby killers’: Drunk man’s extraordinary claim

- ‘Cannabis by Christmas’: Indoor grow-lab busted at Biloela

- Woman left jobless after pub binge