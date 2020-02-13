Menu
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
Weather

Fire truck gets stuck in Coast floodwaters

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Feb 2020 6:42 PM
A fire truck has become caught in floodwater at Helensvale after a road partially collapsed underneath it during today's extreme weather.

The crew were leaving a call-out along Siganto Dr shortly before 12pm when they were stopped by flooding across the road.

The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed they attempted to turn around but the shoulder of the road collapsed, tipping the truck.

It's unclear how they plan to remove the vehicle.

The incident came after heavy rain caused Saltwater Creek - which runs under Siganto Dr - to rise, flooding the street.

