Emergency services responded to a fire which broke out on a vacant block in Bembooka Close, Glen Eden.
Emergency services responded to a fire which broke out on a vacant block in Bembooka Close, Glen Eden. Matt Taylor GLA221218FIRE
Fire threatening homes in Glen Eden extinguished

Matt Taylor
22nd Dec 2018 3:39 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire Rescue Service have bought under control a fire that threatened homes in Glen Eden this afternoon.

QFES confirmed they received a call for assistance at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, with reports a spare block on Bembooka Close was on fire.

 

Three urban and one rural brigades responded to the grass fire which was initially reported as being as close as ten metres to homes.

The fire was brought under control at 2.54pm and units have now left the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed that no structures were damaged as a result of the fire.

 

Gladstone Observer

