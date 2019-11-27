Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Fire tears through Toowoomba home

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Nov 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home on Berghofer Rd, Biddeston just before 9pm last night.

"It was well involved when crews arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"There was total structure loss.

"It started a small grass fire as well."

The spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 9.30pm.

"The scene was completely dampened down and everything was out by 4am."

The spokeswoman said fire investigators will attend the scene later today to investigate just how the fire began.

All of the home's residents were out and accounted for.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

"They were assessed for superficial heat burns," the spokeswoman said.

"They were very minor injuries.

"The patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

biddeston toowoomba house fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        premium_icon Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        News INFRASTRUCTURE investors are being tempted by the potential sale of assets at Shell’s Queensland Curtis ­Liquefied Natural Gas plant at Curtis Island.

        Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        premium_icon Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        Crime Man hides stolen computer in child's pram.

        UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        premium_icon UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        News It all started with an 8-year-old’s desire to help those affected by the...