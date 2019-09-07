STANTHORPE FIRE: Police declare emergency situation

FRIDAY, 10.45PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has told residents in Applethorpe to leave immediately as a bushfire approaches.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

As at 10.40pm, the fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction adjacent to the New England Highway towards Applethorpe. It is currently impacting Caves Rd, Passmore Rd and Sims Lane and is expected to impact Pugh Lane, Old Caves Rd, Spiller Lane and Roessler Ave.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

People should travel north along the New England Highway towards Warwick, where an evacuation centre has been established at the YMCA Leslie Dam Active Recreation Centre at 578 Leslie Dam Road.

It is now unsafe to evacuate south to the evacuation centre at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Talc Street, Stanthorpe.

FRIDAY, 10.30PM: POLICE have declared an emergency situation in Stanthorpe under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declared zone is bounded by Cannon Creek Rd, Bamberry Rd, Donnelly Castle Rd, New England Highway, Dalcouth Rd, Sugarloaf Rd and Hale Haven Dr.

Police are urging people not to enter the declared zone and avoid any travel unless directed to by emergency services.

An evacuation centre is open Stanthorpe Fitness Centre, but driving now would be extremely dangerous.

Police have declared an emergency situation in Stanthorpe as a bushfire continues to rage. QPS

FRIDAY, 9.40PM: A WIND change could make conditions harsher for firefights battling the blaze at Stanthorpe.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Peter Otto said there was a possibility the change could give the fire more air, which would kick it up.

"That change has currently just gone through Inglewood in the last half an hour and is basically hitting Applethorpe at the moment," Mr Otto said.

"Behind that line are winds of up to 45km/hr."

The west/south west winds will change the direction of the where the fire will burn.

There will be some relief tomorrow, with the fire danger rating downgraded to a very high danger.

"It'll still be dry, a bit breezy as well," Mr Otto said.

"The significant change is it will be cooler, 5 to 10 degrees cooler, but it'll still be tough for firies."

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the Applethorpe fire, which forms part of the larger Stanthorpe firer, was fast-moving and is currently burning near Texas Road and the New England Highway.

It is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Road, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Road and Mayfair Lane. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

FRIDAY, 8.40PM: Stanthorpe residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. The QFES says "driving now would be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly."

The fire is impacting Glenlyon Drive, Amiens Road and the New England Highway. It is travelling in an easterly direction towards Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley). It is expected to impact Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

The New England Highway is closed north and south of Stanthorpe.

QFES says conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters are unable to prevent the fire advancing, with the fire poses a threat to all lives directly in its path.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the bushfire situation was unfolding.



"Please stay safe and whatever you do, listen to the authorities," the Premier said.

People in the area will be affected by thick smoke and embers, which will reduce visibility and air quality. As the fire approaches, it will become difficult for you to see, hear, and breathe. You will experience intense heat, darkness, and loud noise.

An evacuation centre is open at Stanthorpe Fitness Centre, however driving now would be extremely dangerous.

The Southern Downs Regional Council said for residents who have evacuated to Warwick, please contact 1300 697 372 and Council will assist in facilitating accommodation options.

"Residents are reminded that the evacuation centre is the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Talc Street, Stanthorpe.

"Animals and pets can be taken to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds where there is appropriate pens and cages."

FRIDAY, 7.40PM: THOUSANDS of more homes are now without power in the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Region.

Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said Ergon Energy had de-energised more than 6500 customers in Warwick and Stanthorpe area for public safety due to bush fires.C

"Crews have been excluded from the area while emergency services fight the fire. They'll return and assess damage to the network as soon as it is safe," Mr Lynham said.

The Southern Downs Regional Council said residents were advised to evacuate via the New England Highway use High Street to the evacuation centre which has been opened at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Talc Street, Stanthorpe.

FRIDAY, 7.25PM: Applethorpe residents have been told to evacuate their properties now.

The fire is currently burning near Texas Road and the New England Highway.

It is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Road, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Road and Mayfair Lane.

It is expected to impact this area in the next two hours. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

The fire as seen by Glenda Riley. Glenda Riley

FRIDAY, 7PM: An evacuation centre has been set up for residents forced to leave their homes because of the fire.

It has been set up at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre in Talc St.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesperson said the Power Sub Station at the Pistol Club had been lost and it is unlikely that power will be returned in the short term.

"Additionally, residents are advised that the fire will look threatening with the absence of lights. Please remain alert and follow the instructions of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services," the spokesperson said.

"Residents are advised that if they have animals that need to be moved, animals can be moved to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds - 8-11 High Street, Stanthorpe. The caretaker has been alerted and the showgrounds are open."

FRIDAY, 6.26PM: Stanthorpe is now without power due to the bushfires.

Ergon Energy has reported that 5500 residents are affected.

FRIDAY, 6.15pm: QFES has advised that the bushfire has now spread towards Applethorpe, with conditions predicted to get worse.

The fire is likely to impact the New England Highway, from Texas Road to the Applethorpe Township, including Passmore Road, Caves Road, Old Caves Road, Mayfair Lane and Spiller Lane.

There is a separate bushfire warning in place for residents in Stanthorpe.

Residents in the Amiens area are being urged to leave as fireys and planes work to control a blaze. Matthew Purcell

FRIDAY, 5.45pm: Queensland Police have said that residents in the area are in "imminent danger" and must leave now.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised that residents need to seek shelter now to survive.

Do not attempt to leave the area.

Driving now would be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters are unable to prevent the fire advancing.

If you are not in the area, do not return.

Currently as at 5.30pm, Friday 6 September, a large and fast-moving fire is impacting Glenlyon Drive.

It is travelling in an easterly direction towards Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

It is expected to impact Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

Residents in the Amiens area are being urged to leave as fireys and planes work to control a blaze. Matthew Purcell

FRIDAY, 5.15PM: Residents have been told to evacuate the areas of Amiens Road and Happy Valley, on the border of Stanthorpe, as the bushfire continues to rage.

The large and fast-moving fire is travelling from Plant Ln, heading east towards Glenlyon Dr.

Those evacuating should head east on Amiens Road towards Stanthorpe.

The Stanthorpe bypass section of the New England Highway has been closed. Traffic is being diverted through High St in the CBD.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.



People in the Stanthorpe area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents in the Amiens area are being urged to leave as fireys and planes work to control a blaze. Matthew Purcell

FRIDAY, 4PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised that a large and fast-moving fire is travelling from Plant Lane and Amiens Rd, near Stanthorpe, heading east towards Jimmy Mann Rd, Glenlyon Dr, Mcleod Crt, Nelson Crs and Amiens Rd.

The QFES has advised that conditions could get worse.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

It comes as a "horrific" fire situation unfolds in Tenterfield, south of Stanthorpe.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

FRIDAY, 3.15PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service is on the scene of a bushfire burning in Amiens, near Stanthorpe.

The services were alerted of the fire around 3pm, which is burning in the vicinity of Plant Lane.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents are urged to call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe themselves or their property is under threat.