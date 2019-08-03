Menu
BE PREPARED: Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick has warned this year's dry conditions are similar to last year's.
FIRE SEASON: Rural firefighters warn of another bad year

3rd Aug 2019
AS BUSHFIRE season begins in Queensland the Gladstone Rural Fire Service warns it could be another bad year for the region.

Gladstone area director Craig Magick said conditions at the moment were very similar to those prior to the major Agnes Water fires last year, which saw a loss of homes.

"This year is fairly significant because we continue to experience very dry conditions,” Mr Magick said.

"It's expected those dry conditions will continue. We could be facing similar conditions to last year.”

In the lead-up to bushfire season rural fire brigades have been working with landowners to conduct hazard-reduction burns.

However, Mr Magick said there were a number of other mitigations landowners could put in place to reduce their risk of bushfire damage.

"They can slash and remove rubbish around their property,” he said.

"Mow their lawn, clean out the gutters and ensure they have clear access to the property.

"Any small measures people can take around their home will help us combat these fires.”

Mr Magick said the rural fire service was actively recruiting.

"We're always in need of volunteers to get involved,” he said.

Mr Magick reminded residents that anyone wanting to conduct burns would require a permit for fires over 2m in length in any direction.

To find out who your fire warden is visit the fire warden finder on ruralfire. qld.gov.au/

