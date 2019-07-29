FIRE SEASON: Crews backburning to help protect region

FIRE CREWS have been busy across the Gladstone region preparing for the upcoming fire season.

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Service officers have conducted backburning near the Oasis Estate at Kirkwood and between Don Young Drive and the Dawson Highway at Byellee.

According to the Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook, released last month, officials are expecting an "above normal" fire potential for areas south of Rockhampton to the New South Wales border.

The report found fire seasons in Queensland, since 1990, are starting earlier and persisting longer.

Soil moisture was also found to be "below average" in the Gladstone region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has urged landowners to be proactive in preparing for the next fire season.

Rural Fire Service central region manager Brian Smith said it was important the region was prepared.

"We know that after finally getting good rain there will be some graziers and landholders reluctant to burn off grass they would want to feed livestock, and that is totally understandable," Mr Smith said.

"It is up to landowners to manage fire risk on their properties."

Mr Smith encouraged landholders to focus on putting in quality firebreaks and clearing unnecessary growth from properties.

For residents in urban areas, Mr Smith said they can still be vital for bushfire preparation.

"Cleaning the yard, trimming overhanging branches and mowing lawns regularly all make a big difference," he said.

"Clearing leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from the roof and gutters helps, as does checking first aid kits and sitting down with the family to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan."