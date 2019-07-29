Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office.
Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office. Sarah Steger
News

FIRE SEASON: Crews backburning to help protect region

Mark Zita
by
29th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

FIRE CREWS have been busy across the Gladstone region preparing for the upcoming fire season.

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Service officers have conducted backburning near the Oasis Estate at Kirkwood and between Don Young Drive and the Dawson Highway at Byellee.

According to the Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook, released last month, officials are expecting an "above normal" fire potential for areas south of Rockhampton to the New South Wales border.

The report found fire seasons in Queensland, since 1990, are starting earlier and persisting longer.

Soil moisture was also found to be "below average" in the Gladstone region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has urged landowners to be proactive in preparing for the next fire season.

Rural Fire Service central region manager Brian Smith said it was important the region was prepared.

"We know that after finally getting good rain there will be some graziers and landholders reluctant to burn off grass they would want to feed livestock, and that is totally understandable," Mr Smith said.

"It is up to landowners to manage fire risk on their properties."

Mr Smith encouraged landholders to focus on putting in quality firebreaks and clearing unnecessary growth from properties.

For residents in urban areas, Mr Smith said they can still be vital for bushfire preparation.

"Cleaning the yard, trimming overhanging branches and mowing lawns regularly all make a big difference," he said.

"Clearing leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from the roof and gutters helps, as does checking first aid kits and sitting down with the family to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan."

bushfire season gladstone region mount maurice rural fire brigade queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

    WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    premium_icon WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    Weather We have the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News What's in store for the future of Marley Brown Oval

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR