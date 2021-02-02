Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Feb 2021 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUBURBAN home has been damaged after a large fire ripped through both storeys on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to Tyler St at Heatley about 6.50pm to reports of the large house fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started underneath the highset home.

Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL
Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL

The fire was under control about 6.55pm, but the spokeswoman said it had spread to the top level by the time it was fully extinguished about 7.20pm.

Fire crews made the area safe before leaving the scene in the hands of police overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said they remained at the house this morning.

Fire investigators were set to arrive at the home today to determine how the fire started.

The police spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

More Stories

fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

        Premium Content How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

        News The amazing back story behind the CQ Capras new signing Tyler Szepanowski.

        Eratic highway driver caught at Bororen

        Premium Content Eratic highway driver caught at Bororen

        News William Chappell’s night ended badly after he drove from a pub.

        Drink-driver was on way to pick up dog

        Premium Content Drink-driver was on way to pick up dog

        News Damien Geljon admitted his drink-driving conviction would make football coaching in...

        Burnett opposes Gladstone quarantine camps

        Premium Content Burnett opposes Gladstone quarantine camps

        News The mayor says the concept is not supported by the community.