Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Iglesia ni Cristo Gladstone congregation resident minister Noel Manzano.
Iglesia ni Cristo Gladstone congregation resident minister Noel Manzano. Mike Richards GLA201218RELF
News

FIRE RELIEF: Visitors from as far as Canberra attend event

Noor Gillani
by
21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of international church organisation Iglesia ni Cristo will congregate this weekend to aid bushfire victims and thank emergency services personnel.

The event was organised by the church's Gladstone congregation on the recommendation of executive minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, who is based in the Philippines.

Gladstone congregation resident minister Noel Manzano said it would "appreciate the heroism” of the workers and volunteers who battled the Deepwater bushfires and surrounding blazes.

The event will be attended by State Emergency Services representatives from Gladstone and Gracemere, Gracemere Rural Fire Brigade workers and about 500 Iglesia ni Cristo members, including many visiting in buses from Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Canberra and New South Wales.

Iglesia ni Cristo Gladstone congregation resident minister Noel Manzano, head deacon Edgardo Remorin, church officer Luz Remorin and deaconess Norica Flores.
Iglesia ni Cristo Gladstone congregation resident minister Noel Manzano, head deacon Edgardo Remorin, church officer Luz Remorin and deaconess Norica Flores. Mike Richards GLA201218RELF

Mr Manzano said church members would give a monetary donation to the SES and grocery bag donations to "as many as 300” fire-affected households during the event.

"If people are not able to come to the venue on that day, members of the church will try to do a house-to-house distribution of our relief,” Mr Manzano said.

He said the event, part of the Iglesia ni Cristo's INCGiving program, was the idea of the executive minister.

"When (he) learned that there was a bushfire happening here in our region, the initial and immediate call ... was to learn if some of the brethren were affected,” Mr Manzano said.

"There was no brethren affected so the second call was how about the fellow men, how about their neighbours ... let us help them.”

Gladstone's Iglesia ni Cristo congregation has about 70 members.

The event this weekend will run on Sunday from 10am at the Gracemere Community Centre.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Local beautician led to modelling success by 'sheer chance'

    premium_icon Local beautician led to modelling success by 'sheer chance'

    Fashion & Beauty The Boyne Island resident has been featured twice in Style Magazine and was most recently featured in bridal magazine To the Aisle Australia.

    Not all of Gladstone's notable icons are set in stone

    premium_icon Not all of Gladstone's notable icons are set in stone

    News Mankind has been sculpting statues for thousand's of years.

    Peeling prawns these holidays? Here's what you should know

    premium_icon Peeling prawns these holidays? Here's what you should know

    Food & Entertainment Retailer talks pricing and availability for 'mixed bag' on offer.

    Local Partners