The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
News

Fire prompts evacuation of CBD high-rise

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd May 2020 7:35 PM
A FIRE in a Darwin CBD high-rise building, believed to have involved a candle and clothes, prompted the evacuation of hotel guests this afternoon.

A Police Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire began just after 3.15pm in an 18th floor apartment at The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, on Woods St.

She said initial investigations lead fireys to believe the blaze was started when clothes were taken from a dryer and placed on a table close to a candle.

The spokeswoman said no one had been injured in the fire and everyone was accounted for.

Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Fireys continue to investigate.

