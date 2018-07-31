Menu
Rules Beach is expected to be home to a resort and caravan park.
Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project's amended plan

Tegan Annett
by
31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE final details of a $30-million plan to transform Rules Beach will be considered by a Queensland court, as the developer seeks approval to minor changes to the development application.

Developers JAC Property Consultants lodged documents in the Planning and Environment Court on July 18, calling for the approval for "minor changes" to its development application for 66 Rules Beach Road.

The court document, lodged by developer and owner of JAC property Consultants John Callahan, said the proposed changes were to the caravan park, holiday villas and rural service centre components.

They want to include a larger amenities area with a games room, two pools and a fire pit, amend the site layout to provide 94 camping and caravan sites, and change the internal roads at the park.

They said the changes should be considered appropriate by the court, and were in line with the Planning Act 2016.

Tareeda Group project developer David Hughes said the company wanted to have a complete master plan for the residential, caravan park and resort development.

"When we get that plan approved we can start selling with confidence, so people really know what they're buying in to," he said.

Mr Hughes said they have sold three of the six house and land packages involved in the first stage.

"We haven't been pushing that side of it much though because we've been waiting on this approval," he said.

"I did speak with the buyers and they understand what we're trying to do, and they had the confidence to go ahead with the purchases."

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had no concerns with the proposed changes, and in a response in May gave no objection to the new plans.

"The changes were considered generally consistent with the original permit and are minor amendments to the caravan park component," he said.

"The next step will now be for the Court Consent Order to go through the amendment process. Moving forward the development should then be as per the conditions of the approval."

The matter will be heard in the Planning and Environment Court on August 10.

