A FIRE pit was suspected to cause a huge vegetation fire at a Burua property last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews arrived at a property on Jim Whyte Way about 7.30pm after reports of a bushfire.

She said the fire was 200m in length with flames two to three meters high.

She said crews had the fire under control at 8.05pm, with it fully contained about 9pm.