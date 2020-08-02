Fire on island off Gladstone Coast

Fires off Gladstone on Curtis Island captured from Auckland Point. The burns are being conducted by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service for hazard reduction. Picture: Rodney Stevens

SMOKE visible from Gladstone billowing from a fire on Curtis Island is no cause for concern, the controlled burn is being monitored by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said they were notified QPWS would be conducting a controlled burn on the island from July 29, weather permitting.

The spokeswoman said QFES are updated periodically about the conditions of the fire.

Grahams Creek Tourist Drive and Ship Hill Lookouts on Curtis Island are closed to the public due to the fire.

The burn is part of QPWS annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke may be seen in the Gladstone and surrounding areas,” QPWS said in a statement.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.”

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Gladstone office of QPWS on 07 4971 6501.

