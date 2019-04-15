Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Crime

Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL fire brigades are reminding residents the importance of attaining a permit and following the conditions after a landowners pile burn attracted the attention of the Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade.

On Saturday night a landowner lit a small pile burn, which following a Triple 0 call, the brigade attended and had to put it out.

Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.

"If they had a permit and followed the conditions would have been fine," Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade said on their Facebook.

"The landowner may also get an infringement notice from the Rural Fire Service for lighting a fire without a permit during the Bush Fire Danger Period.

"Permits have been extended until the 30 April.

Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.

"They are easy to get by ringing your local brigade permit officer or the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre, if you don't know who that is.

"They will come out, have a look and give you one while explaining the conditions. Follow these and you will not have a problem.

Permits are free.

More Stories

Show More
fire permit northern rivers crime rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Scaffolder caught with 404 images, 21 videos of child porn

    premium_icon Scaffolder caught with 404 images, 21 videos of child porn

    News Police also found 'graphic' messages to a 13-year-old girl on an app called 'Kik'.

    Flynn among top 20 worst affected by climate change

    premium_icon Flynn among top 20 worst affected by climate change

    Environment Report shows Flynn will have a "new summer" by 2050.

    Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    premium_icon Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    Community Huge turnout for country music campout.

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    premium_icon Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    News 'When he was caught, it scared the pants off him'.

    • 15th Apr 2019 8:11 AM