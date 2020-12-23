’FIRE JELLY’: Reported box jellyfish found on regional beach

SWIM SAFETY: Stuart Kininmonth spotted what he believes to be a box jellyfish, a fire jelly – Morbakka sp, at Workman's Beach recently.

Beach-goers are urged to remember stinger safety after Agnes Water man Stuart Kininmonth came across what's believed to be a box jellyfish earlier this week.

Dr Kininmonth, who also happens to study coral reef ecology, said while this was the first time he'd seen this type of jellyfish at Workman's Beach, the sighting wasn't surprising given the recent northerly winds.

He said it was a morning incoming tide that washed the jelly, which was "clearly not very well" ashore.

While it's hard to determine exactly what type of jellyfish this is, Dr Kininmonth believes it's most likely to be a fire jelly, Morbakka sp.

With the bell slightly less than 10cm and the stingers only 20cm long when he spotted the jellyfish, Dr Kininmonth said it was not its radiant self.

He said it was important that people were aware and took caution when going into the water and potentially sporting some extra lycra for protection.

He said the sting could be 'horrendous'.

While they tend to be in more sheltered water rather than the surf, Dr Kininmonth said the stingers were triggered by physical touch.

Which is why swimmers had to be on the look out, rather than an attack, you could be brushing up against the jellyfish and be stung.

He said anyone stung should use vinegar and seek medical care.

Not wanting a child to come across the jelly, Dr Kininmonth said the jellyfish was buried in a remote area.

The NewsMail has reached out to a jellyfish expert for comment.

According to Queensland Health, box jellyfish are a notorious cube shaped jellyfish with an extremely painful sting.

"It causes cardiac and respiratory arrest and is usually fatal to humans," the website reads. "Much bigger than the irikandji, it is up to 20cm wide.

"Found mostly in the warm waters north of the Tropic of Capricorn."

