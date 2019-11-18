Menu
Fire inside building reported at 4am

vanessa jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
18th Nov 2019 7:48 AM
FIREYS were called to an appliance fire this morning at 4am.

The call came in just after 4am to a private residence in Blackwater.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew attended to reports of a fire inside a building.

The burning material was extracted and taken outside to be extinguished.

A female patient in her 40s and a male patient in his 30s were treated for minor injuries with no transport required.

The fire was out by 4.30am and handed over to building management before 5am.

