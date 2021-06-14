Menu
One dead, two missing after Kilcoy house fire (7News)
News

Fire horror: Second body located in smouldering ruins

by Maddy Morwood
14th Jun 2021 6:37 AM
A second body has been located on Sunday afternoon in the ruins of a Kilcoy home that was destroyed by fire yesterday.

Police officers confirmed that they located the body at 3pm today after extensive search overnight and throughout the day.

The deaths of a man and a dog had already been confirmed.

The formal identification of the two people remains unknown.

 

Saturday’s fire has killed two people and a dog. PICTURE: Brad Fleet
A police spokesman said that emergency services worked throughout the day on Sunday to clear structural damage to the house before they could safely enter the premises and locate the body.

Police had initially reported two people were missing, but on Sunday revised that to just one.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Green said due to the structural damage the home sustained, police had not been able to enter to search for the other missing person.

"There is significant structural damage so our intention at this stage is to make sure that the scene is safe and structurally sound so the fire investigators can get in and start an investigation as to the cause of the fire," Det Sen Sgt Green said.

"It's a house that has a primary occupier and there are a number of tenants that are living in the house."

 

Investigators were unable to enter the Kilcoy home until today to search for the second missing person. PICTURE: Brad Fleet
A dog, a staffy named Odin, also perished in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the fire to contact police.

