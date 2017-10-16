UPDATE: Fire crews give all clear to South Gladstone facility

ATMOSPHERIC TESTING: Work is currently being done at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant.

ATMOSPHERIC TESTING: Work is currently being done at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant. Andrew Thorpe

1.20PM: A Gladstone Area Water Board spokesperson has confirmed this morning's incident at the water treatment plant was a false alarm due to construction work taking place at the facility.

"As part of construction works at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant, the fire suppressant system was triggered causing a release of fire suppressant into one of the buildings on site," the spokesperson said.

"The fire system at the Water Treatment Plant is monitored by Chubb and as such QFES must attend all fire system activations.

"Due to the nature of the suppressant (it removes oxygen from the air) breathing apparatus were required to enter the room and investigate the activation.

"All systems worked as designed and contractors evacuated as required.

"This (was) a false alarm. At not point was the public at risk."

12.05PM: FIRE crews testing the air at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant for gas have declared the area safe.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the two crews had left the scene after atmospheric testing showed no traces of a gas leak.

"The word back is it was a false alarm," she said.

A significant amount of work is currently being undertaken at the site, but the spokeswoman could not confirm whether the alarm was related.

11:27AM: FIRE crews are on the scene at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant after an alarm was activated at the South Gladstone facility on Bruce St.

Two fire fighters in breathing apparatus are monitoring the atmosphere at the plant.

A QFES spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the alarm about 10.45am, and confirmed fire fighters were currently testing the air for gas.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.