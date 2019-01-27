Eight crews on scene of Tannum Sands blaze

Reports came in about midday of a fire burning on Plimsoll Ct (File photo).

UPDATE 1PM: EIGHT crews are on scene of a bushfire at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were on scene assessing the severity of the bushfire which erupted at 1 Plimsoll Crt about midday.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are on their way to a reported bushfire at Tannum Sands.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are sending four vehicles to the blaze, with smoke expected to affect nearby residents.

The QFES website states: "Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately."