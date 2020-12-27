Fire fighters kept busy with house, bush blazes in Gladstone region

A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Fire fighters have been kept busy over the Christmas period across the Gladstone region with both house and bushfires.

Two crews are on the scene of a bushfire on Forestry Road at Colosseum that broke out about 4pm on December 26.

Residents are being warned to close windows and doors, plus motorists are warned to drive to the conditions, as the vegetation fire is causing smoke in the area.

On Boxing Day a Calliope home was destroyed by fire on Sybil Court and a man was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.16am and when they arrived the home was involved in flames.

Police have established a crime scene and the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

A bushfire that started on Fernfield Rd and Coast Rd, Baffle Creek, on Monday December 21 continues to burn in bushland.

The blaze is burning behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

It is not threatening properties at this time.

To keep up to date on the current fires in the region visit the RFS website.

