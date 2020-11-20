Fire fighters fighting blazes at Agnes Water, Euleilah

Seven crews of fire fighters are on the scene of two blazes at Euleilah and Agnes Water. Picture: Rae Wilson

MULTIPLE crews are on the scene of a fire that has broken out at Euleilah, near Agnes Water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman confirmed a number of crews were called to 56 Taunton Road at Euleilah this morning.

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze at 8.51am.

The QFES spokesman said no homes were currently under threat.

Five crews are currently at the scene with an additional tanker on the way and smoke is affecting visibility on Taunton Road, with traffic diversions being implemented.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the RFS Queensland website states.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.”

Meanwhile there is another fire nearby at Agnes Water.

Fire fighters were called to the scene on Lady Elliot Road at 8.33am.

Two crews remain on the scene controlling the blaze.

For more information visit the Rural Fire Service Queensland website.